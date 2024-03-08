Left Menu

BJP shortlists three candidates for Bengaluru Rural LS constituency

Ashoka said the list of BJP candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka would be released soon as the discussions on finalising nominees have reached final stages.Deliberations are continuing on some problematic constituencies, he added.Regarding Mandya constituency, where the BJP backed independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh won in 2019 and staked a claim for party ticket this time, he said he has no information on who will be fielded from there.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-03-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 16:27 IST
BJP shortlists three candidates for Bengaluru Rural LS constituency
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has shortlisted three candidates for Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming polls, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said on Friday.

"We have a strong candidate to contest from Bengaluru Rural. We have recommended three candidates. One among them will contest (on a BJP ticket)," the former Deputy Chief Minister told reporters.

He said the one contesting from Bengaluru Rural will be a surprise candidate.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh is representing this constituency for three consecutive terms.

The BJP swept the 2019 general elections in Karnataka winning 25 of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats. Karnataka is the most important state in the south for the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls. Karnataka is the only State in the south where the party had held power. Ashoka said the list of BJP candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka would be released soon as the discussions on finalising nominees have reached final stages.

Deliberations are continuing on some ''problematic constituencies,'' he added.

Regarding Mandya constituency, where the BJP backed independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh won in 2019 and staked a claim for party ticket this time, he said he has no information on who will be fielded from there. According to sources, BJP's ally, the JD(S), is keen to field its candidate in Mandya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024