Four from Telangana figure in Congress contestants list for LS polls

Four candidates from Telangana including former Union Minister Balram Naik (Mahabubabad) figured in the first list of 39 Congress contesting candidates released by the AICC on Friday for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The grand old party will be fielding Suresh Kumar Shetkar (Zaheerabad), C Vamshi Chand Reddy (Mahabubnagar) and Raghuveer Kunduru (Nalgonda).

Naik served as Union Minister of State between 2009 and 2013 under the UPA-II government.

Shetkar was a Lok Sabha member from Zaheerabad from 2009 to 2014, while Reddy is a former MLA.

