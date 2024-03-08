Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:04 IST
Nyay Yatra to culminate with Mumbai rally, Congress inviting INDIA bloc leaders
The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will culminate in Mumbai on March 17 with a rally to which Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is inviting INDIA bloc leaders, the party announced on Friday.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the party is in election mode and on an aggressive campaign path.

''Rahul Gandhi (is) undertaking the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is in Gujarat ... The yatra will end on March 17 in Mumbai with a mammoth rally and Congress President Kharge is writing to all INDIA bloc partners to invite them to attend that rally,'' he said at a press conference in the national capital.

The yatra entered Gujarat from neighbouring Rajasthan on Thursday.

The 6,700-kilometre Manipur-to-Mumbai yatra will pass through seven Gujarat districts -- Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Tapi, Surat and Navsari -- before entering Maharashtra at Navagam on the evening of March 10.

The yatra aims at highlighting the message of ''nyay (justice)'' while having interactions with common people along the way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

