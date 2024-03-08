After speech, Biden launches major tour plus $30 million ad buy

President Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania on Friday to kick off a tour of battleground states and his reelection team will spend $30 million on an ad buy as he moves quickly into the U.S. general election campaign after his feisty State of the Union speech.

Campaign officials who briefed reporters said Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in March will rally Democrats in many of the states where the Nov. 5 election against Republican opponent Donald Trump is likely to be decided. After Pennsylvania on Friday, Biden will visit Georgia on Saturday, New Hampshire on Monday, Wisconsin on Wednesday and Michigan on Thursday. Harris is visiting Arizona on Friday and Nevada on Saturday.

Campaign officials said they are expecting an extremely close race in Biden's matchup against Trump with opinion polls showing the two candidates in a neck-and-neck battle in the race for the 270 electoral votes necessary for victory. "We firmly believe that this race is going to be won on the ground across key states that afford multiple pathways to 270, and everything we are doing this month to kick off the general election is grounded in that premise," said Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

At the same time, Biden cabinet officials and other top aides are fanning out across the country to make official stops in a variety of states like Ohio and Florida to make the case for the Biden agenda. Polls show Biden, 81, and Trump, 77, closely matched in the race. Most American voters are unenthusiastic about the rematch after Biden defeated Trump four years ago.

Deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty said the $30 million ad buy over the next six weeks is more than the Biden campaign spent in all of 2023. He said Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday night triggered the biggest day of fundraising yet for the incumbent Democrat. No figure was provided. As of last month, the campaign had raised more than $42 million in January and had $130 million cash on hand for the general election battle.

The $30 million ad buy will be aimed at voters across a wide array of digital platforms, and some will be specifically aimed at key Democratic constituencies, including Hispanics, African Americans and Asian Americans, Flaherty said. Ads will run as well on popular channels Comedy Central and ESPN.

On Friday Biden was visiting a Philadelphia suburban county that has undergone a transformation during the Trump era. In 2015, Democrats held a slim 6,665-voter registration advantage over Republicans. Today, that margin has swelled to 57,139, according to the latest state voting registration data.

For Biden to win the critical state, he needs to run up the winning margins in Philadelphia and the suburbs ringing the city like those in Delaware County.

