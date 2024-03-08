Left Menu

BJP attacks TMC over Sandeshkhali case, says Mamata 'shielding' Shahjahan Sheikh

Efforts have been made to prevent the National Commission for Women and the fact-finding team from investigating to save Shajahans reputation, he said.Poonawalla further alleged that the Congress maintained a silence on Sandeshkhali issue despite running campaigns like Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon.They Congress run campaigns like Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon, but do nothing for women empowerment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 22:33 IST
BJP attacks TMC over Sandeshkhali case, says Mamata 'shielding' Shahjahan Sheikh
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Friday attacked the opposition and alleged that the TMC government in West Bengal is ''shielding'' the suspended party leader Shajahan Sheikh.

Sheikh, accused of sexual abuse, land-grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali and attack on an ED team, is in the custody of CBI.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, ''On one hand, the prime minister is sending out a message of 'Beti bachao, beti padhao', on the other hand, Mamata didi is sending out the message of 'Shajahan bachao' from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.'' ''What secret does Shajahan Sheikh have that the Mamata government is afraid of coming out? Efforts have been made to prevent the National Commission for Women and the fact-finding team from investigating to save Shajahan's reputation,'' he said.

Poonawalla further alleged that the Congress maintained a silence on Sandeshkhali issue despite running campaigns like ''Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon''.

''They (Congress) run campaigns like 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon', but do nothing for women empowerment. On International Women's Day, the entire country is questioning Priyanka Gandhi, who claims to be running a campaign for women, when will she break her silence on Sandeshkhali,'' he alleged.

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Poonawalla said instead of launching campaigns and slogans, ''he should appear before the ED''.

''Arvind Kejriwal has been launching campaigns in Delhi but he should first answer why he isn't cooperating with the investigation. Why is he so hesitant to appear before the central agencies?'' he asked.

The national BJP spokesperson alleged that instead of addressing the issues of Delhi, Kejriwal is ''resorting to playing the victim and making excuses''.

''Kejriwal had sworn on his children that he would never join hands with the Congress and send Lalu Yadav to jail. But today he is discussing corruption with the same people,'' he alleged.

He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to reduce the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 100 and extend the Ujjwala Yojana by one year is an important step towards women empowerment and the uplift of the poor.

''Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has placed women at the centre of all his schemes, including Ujjwala Yojana, Beti Bachao Yojana, Poshan Yojana, Ladli Laxmi Yojana and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana,'' Poonawalla said.

He said the central government ended the decades-old practice of instant triple talaq and granted rights to Muslim women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024