RNC votes to install Donald Trump's handpicked chair as former president tightens control of party
- Country:
- United States
The Republican National Committee voted on Friday to install Donald Trump's handpicked chair, completing his takeover of the national party as the former president closes in on a third straight presidential nomination.
Michael Whatley, a North Carolina Republican who has echoed Trump's false theories of voter fraud, was elected the party's new national chairman in a vote Friday morning in Houston. Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, was expected to become co-chair.
Trump's team is promising not to use the RNC to pay his mounting personal legal bills. But Trump and his lieutenants will have firm control of the party's political and fundraising machinery with limited, if any, internal pushback.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden announces new sanctions vs Russia two years into Ukraine war; Nikki Haley makes her case to a Republican Party that no longer exists and more
Nikki Haley makes her case to a Republican Party that no longer exists
As Trump romps to wins, anti-Trump Republicans wonder: Do I still have a political home?
Republicans need to make sure they work to avert needless govt shutdown, White House says
Trump says he strongly supports IVF after Alabama court ruling puts new pressure on Republicans