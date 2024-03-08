"No govt has done as much for farmers as Modi govt": Anurag Thakur

Amid farmers' protest at the Haryana-Delhi border, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Friday that no government has done as much for farmers as the Narendra Modi government in the last 10 years. "No government in the country has done as much as the Modi government for the farmers. The Congress has spent Rs 5.5 lakh crore for farmers in their 10 years of governance. Compared to that, we have spent Rs 18.40 lakh crores. In 2013-14, the Congress government made a budgetary allocation Rs 27,662 crore, today it is Rs 1,25,000 crore. They did not pay even a single rupee to the farmer under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The Modi government paid Rs 3 lakh crore rupees," Thakur said speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru.

Comparing the steps taken by the Modi government for farmers with that of the Congress, Thakur said, "They did not reimburse any money when crops were destroyed. During the Modi government under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers got Rs 1,54,000 crore rupees as reimbursement. We have spent Rs 15,511 crore on irrigation schemes. During the UPA government in 2013-14, the highest amount they gave from bank was Rs 7,30,00 crores, we gave Rs 20 lakh crore rupees." Downplaying the farmers' protest, the Union Minister said that they have the right to voice their concerns peacefully.

"It happens every time during elections. This is a democracy. Everyone has the right to raise his voice. They should raise their demands peacefully," Thakur said. On the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised during the Rajya Sabha elections at Karnataka Vidhan Soudha, Thakur claimed that the Congress government in the state was trying to save those who raised such slogans.

"In Karnataka Vidhan Sabha during the Rajya Sabha elections, Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised. The one who won the election is the closest to Kharge, in his core team. The one who raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans was in Rahul Gandhi's party. But the Congress government has denied this. After the forensic report, it was found out that such slogans were raised. The Congress was saving the one who raised these slogans," the Union Minister said. Accusing the Congress of supporting those who want to divide India, Thakur said, "The Congress has inducted those who wants to divide India. The Congress has supported Tukde Tukde Gang."

Thakur even claimed that the Congress had never intended to bring about prosperity in the country. "This shows that they (congress) never wanted to make the country Vikshit Bharat. They never wanted the poor to come out of the poverty line. It was fortunate that people brought the Modi government to power and 25 crore poeple were brought out of poverty line," the Union Minister said.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Thakur said, "Those who see India in fragments talk about Bharat Jodo. We see Bharat as strong. We talk about Akhanda India, Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat." Speaking on the 'Modi ka Parivar' that kicked off in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's "no family" jibe, the Union Minister said, "Whenever Congress has spoken ill of PM Modi the country has responded. Last time they said Chowkidar Chor Hai, people said Mai Bhi Chowkidar Hoon. Earlier, they said that PM Modi sells tea, and people voted for him and made the 'chaiwala' Prime Minister. Today they are saying 'Modi ka Parivar'. A movement has started." (ANI)

