'Thank high command for...": Congress's Rajendra Sahu on being named Durg candidate

Following the announcement of his candidacy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rajendra Sahu on Friday thanked the high command saying that putting a 'small worker' like him on the ticket would boost and bolster the confidence of fellow party members going into the electoral battle. Speaking to ANI after being named the Congress candidate from the Durg constituency of Chhattisgarh, Sahu said, "I would like to thank the high command for putting its faith in a small worker like myself and giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Durg. I believe that my candidacy will boost the confidence of other party workers, including Yuva Congress and NSUI workers, going into the elections."

Exuding confidence in his victory, the Congress candidate said, "You will see how the Congress wins this seat by a comfortable majority." Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also thanked the high command for announcing nominees from the state, saying that the chosen candidates would like up to the trust shown by the party's top leadership.

Baghel, himself, was named the Congress candidate from the Rajnandgaon constituency of Chhattisgarh. Earlier in the evening, Congress released its first list of 39 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

The candidates were named for Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana and Tripura. Of the total 39 candidates announced, 16 are from Kerala, 7 from Karnataka, 6 from Chhattisgarh, 4 from Telangana, 2 from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshwadeep.

Of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 9 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls while the Congress won 2. Meanwhile, the BJP, in its first list, fielded nominees for all 11 seats, naming, among others, Santosh Pandey from Rajnandgaon.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held sometime between April and May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)