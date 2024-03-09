Left Menu

'No Labels' to launch presidential bid, warns may never find viable candidates

However, leaders also warned delegates that no viable candidates may emerge, a sign that the entire exercise could ultimately fail, according to two sources on the private No Labels call. No Labels, on its website , says it would mount a presidential bid "if the two major parties select candidates the vast majority of Americans don't want to vote for in 2024." No Labels says it has raised $50 million to mount a third-party bid for president.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2024 00:45 IST
'No Labels' to launch presidential bid, warns may never find viable candidates

The U.S. centrist political group No Labels on Friday decided it will name a presidential ticket in the coming days, but leaders cautioned they may never find viable candidates willing to join a third-party bid. After months of fundraising and scrambling to get on state ballots around the country, some 800 No Labels delegates, who include small donors, voted Friday to launch a presidential campaign for the November election and identify potential candidates, No Labels leader Mike Rawlings said in a statement.

"They voted near unanimously to continue our 2024 project and move immediately to identify candidates to serve on the Unity presidential ticket," Rawlings said. However, leaders also warned delegates that no viable candidates may emerge, a sign that the entire exercise could ultimately fail, according to two sources on the private No Labels call.

No Labels, on its website

, says it would mount a presidential bid "if the two major parties select candidates the vast majority of Americans don't want to vote for in 2024." No Labels says it has raised $50 million to mount a third-party bid for president. Any such campaign could severely undercut votes for incumbent Joe Biden,

Democrats worry .

"Their decision to move forward with a dark-money, Trump donor-funded third-party fantasy bid is shameful and puts millions of Americans at risk," Rahna Epting, executive director of MoveOn, a political committee supporting Biden, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024