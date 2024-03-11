SKM holds meeting for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Delhi on Mar 14

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday held a meeting to take stock of preparations for the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' proposed to be held at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on March 14.

The SKM, which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' agitation, had earlier announced to hold the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a law on the minimum support price (MSP).

Talking to the media after the meeting, SKM leader Darshan Pal said that farmers of Punjab are eager to participate in the mahapanchayat in large numbers.

He added the mahapanchayat will be peaceful.

A team of the SKM is in touch with the administration and the Delhi Police to get permission to hold the mahapanchayat at the Ramlila Maidan.

Pal said the farmers from different parts of the country will go to Delhi in buses and trains instead of tractor trolleys.

Replying to a question, he said, ''Elections or no elections, we have nothing to do with that. Our struggle will continue till our demands are met.'' He further said the aim is to put pressure on the political parties to include their demands in the election manifestos.

