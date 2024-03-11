Left Menu

SKM holds meeting for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Delhi on Mar 14

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:05 IST
SKM holds meeting for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Delhi on Mar 14
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday held a meeting to take stock of preparations for the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' proposed to be held at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on March 14.

The SKM, which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' agitation, had earlier announced to hold the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a law on the minimum support price (MSP).

Talking to the media after the meeting, SKM leader Darshan Pal said that farmers of Punjab are eager to participate in the mahapanchayat in large numbers.

He added the mahapanchayat will be peaceful.

A team of the SKM is in touch with the administration and the Delhi Police to get permission to hold the mahapanchayat at the Ramlila Maidan.

Pal said the farmers from different parts of the country will go to Delhi in buses and trains instead of tractor trolleys.

Replying to a question, he said, ''Elections or no elections, we have nothing to do with that. Our struggle will continue till our demands are met.'' He further said the aim is to put pressure on the political parties to include their demands in the election manifestos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024