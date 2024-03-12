Biden says he has not scheduled a meeting with Israel's Netanyahu
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he has not scheduled a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Biden also said he does not have any plans "at this moment" to address the Israeli parliament.
