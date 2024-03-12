Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address BJP workers’ meeting in Hyderabad

Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and OBC Morcha president and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman will attend the meeting.This is Shahs second visit to the state after the Assembly polls on November 30 last year.During his earlier visit on December 28 last year, the senior BJP leader had set the party a target to win at least 10 seats and secure 35 per cent vote share in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, party sources had then said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-03-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 08:55 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address BJP workers’ meeting in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the general elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing a meeting of BJP polling booth workers at the LB Stadium here on Tuesday afternoon, party sources said.

Titled the 'Polling Booth Sammelan', Shah will head to the meeting after offering prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple in Charminar here. He is also slated to address BJP's social media warriors meeting at 1 PM, the sources said. Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and OBC Morcha president and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman will attend the meeting.

This is Shah's second visit to the state after the Assembly polls on November 30 last year.

During his earlier visit on December 28 last year, the senior BJP leader had set the party a target to win at least 10 seats and secure 35 per cent vote share in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, party sources had then said. This directive was to better BJP's showing in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, where they had won four of the 17 seats in Telangana. At a meeting of 'mandal' presidents of the party from across Telangana then, he had claimed that while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is a ''sunken ship'', the state's ruling Congress is a ''sinking ship'' and the BJP is the state's future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024