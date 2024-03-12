Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address BJP workers’ meeting in Hyderabad

Ahead of the general elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing a meeting of BJP polling booth workers at the LB Stadium here on Tuesday afternoon, party sources said.

Titled the 'Polling Booth Sammelan', Shah will head to the meeting after offering prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple in Charminar here. He is also slated to address BJP's social media warriors meeting at 1 PM, the sources said. Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and OBC Morcha president and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman will attend the meeting.

This is Shah's second visit to the state after the Assembly polls on November 30 last year.

During his earlier visit on December 28 last year, the senior BJP leader had set the party a target to win at least 10 seats and secure 35 per cent vote share in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, party sources had then said. This directive was to better BJP's showing in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, where they had won four of the 17 seats in Telangana. At a meeting of 'mandal' presidents of the party from across Telangana then, he had claimed that while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is a ''sunken ship'', the state's ruling Congress is a ''sinking ship'' and the BJP is the state's future.

