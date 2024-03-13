Govt revolutionizing education in Tripura through technology, says CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday that, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the present state government is revolutionizing education through technology and data. The Chief Minister earlier in the day inaugurated the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in the state.

Vidya Samiksha Kendra is a unique method of empowering parents with the right information at the right time about the students at the school level. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the VSK aims to enhance learning outcomes and bring substantive and qualitative changes to the field of school education. "In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the government has revolutionized education through technology and data. Students will benefit greatly from this. Additionally, the Prime Minister has emphasized artificial intelligence (AI). One of the aims of Vidya Samiksha Kendra is to improve the education sector further and bring significant and qualitative changes to school education. Furthermore, this method will play a crucial role in evaluating students, awarding different grades, and determining teaching methods in the field of education," he said while speaking at the event.

He further stated that the government's education policies will be properly implemented through Vidya Samiksha Kendra. "Through Vidya Samiksha Kendra, it will be possible to implement government policies and conduct proper assessments of education. It will contribute to the mental development of students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated the potential of technology to reach great heights. The student community will benefit as a result of Vidya Samiksha Kendra," the Chief Minister said.

"The current state government has given special priority to infrastructure development in the education system. Under the Prime Minister's guidance, the government is working towards the overall infrastructure development of schools," CM Saha said. Education Department Special Secretary Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Director of Higher Education NC Sharma, Director of Secondary Education Smita Maul, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

