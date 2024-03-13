Will frame stringent laws to eliminate corruption: Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday that the state government is committed to curbing corruption and will frame strict laws in the future to eradicate it. While addressing a public meeting at Fatehpur in Kangra district on Tuesday, CM Sukhu said, "I have never compromised with principles in my life and have always stood for the poor and downtrodden. I am well aware of the sufferings of the common man, the farmers and the employees as well," he said.

"After becoming the Chief Minister, the first challenge was to bring out the state of economic crisis. The government can't function properly under the debris of debt and keeping this in mind, we took several measures to improve the economy of the state from the existing resources. We feel proud that within a year we have succeeded in bringing 20 per cent of the state's economy back on track," he remarked, adding that an additional revenue of Rs 2200 crore has been achieved due to persistent and earnest efforts of the government for tapping the existing resources. The Chief Minister said that just as the state was recovering from the financial crises, another jolt was in the form of a natural disaster, and thereafter, the political upheaval the state was presently witnessing.

"Even Fatehpur was badly affected by the disaster and on the call of local MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania, rescue operations were conducted on war footing here as well. During the disaster, I visited every district and every affected village of the state to personally monitor the relief and rescue operations. The government enhanced the relief package by amending the rules and norms. Despite the financial crunch, the government provided a special relief package of Rs. 4500 crore for the affected families," he said. The government recently fulfilled its fifth guarantee by announcing Rs 1500 per month to the women of the state between the ages of 18 and 59, he added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister dedicated 14 developmental projects worth Rs 232 crore to the people of Fatehpur. Earlier, on reaching Fatehpur, the locals accorded a warm welcome to the Chief Minister.MLA Fatehpur and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Bhawani Singh Pathania welcomed the Chief Minister on his arrival in Fatehpur. He expressed gratitude for fulfilling the announcements made by the Chief Minister. He said that for the progress and prosperity of any area, it was most important to develop means and resources.

MLA Sudarshan Bablu, former MLA Ajay Mahajan, Member, (BoD) HPTDC Amber Mahajan, District Congress Committee President, Karan Singh Pathania and Block Congress President Jeet Ram Sharma were also present on the occasion, amongst others. (ANI)

