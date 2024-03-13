FACTBOX-At a glance: US presidential nominating contests and delegates counts for March 12

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both clinched their parties' nomination on Tuesday, kicking off the first U.S. presidential election rematch in nearly 70 years. In the Republican race, 161 delegates were up for grabs across the four states holding contests: Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington. Trump, the sole remaining Republican candidate, has the at least 1,215 to win the party's nomination.

On the Democratic side, Biden faced no serious challenges and clinched his party's nomination after Tuesday's primaries. He has the 1,968 delegates needed for the nomination. Here is a look at the states and delegate counts for Tuesday's nominating contests. Biden also could pick up delegates in Democratic contests being held in the Northern Mariana Islands and for Democrats living abroad.

GEORGIA: Race call: Biden wins Democratic primary, Trump wins Republican primary

Democratic delegate count: 108 Republican delegate count: 59

Georgia, where both Biden and Trump campaigned over the weekend, is expected to be a presidential battleground state in November's general election. Biden beat Trump there by less than a percentage point in 2020, flipping a Southern state Trump won in 2016. Trump and 14 co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to racketeering and other charges accusing them of illegally pressuring state officials to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia. Recent opinion polls from the state show Trump with an edge over Biden in their likely 2024 rematch. MISSISSIPPI:

Race call: Biden wins Democratic primary, Trump wins Republican primary Democratic delegate count: 35

Republican delegate count: 40 A September poll from Echelon Insights shows Trump leading Biden by 18 percentage points in the conservative Southern state. Trump won Mississippi by roughly 16 percentage points in 2020. Trump won early primary endorsements from nearly all top Republican officeholders in the state.

WASHINGTON: Race call: Biden wins Democratic primary, Trump wins Republican primary

Democratic delegate count: 92 Republican delegate count: 43

In January, a judge ruled that Trump could remain on Washington state's Republican presidential primary ballot, rejecting one of several efforts to disqualify the former president from running again based on his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss. Biden easily beat Trump in the Pacific Northwest state in 2020 and again leads him in polling of their expected 2024 match-up. HAWAII:

Republican delegate count: 19 In-person voting at the Republican caucuses ends at 2 a.m. EDT Wednesday (0600 GMT Wednesday).

Biden beat Trump in the 2020 election by almost 30 percentage points in Hawaii. Hawaiians have voted Democratic in every presidential election except for the races in 1972 and 1984. Biden won the island state's March 6 Democratic caucus.

