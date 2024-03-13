"PM came on March 11 and praised Khattar, but on next day he resigned": Congress MLA Raghuvir Kadian

During the debate on the confidence motion in the Haryana Assembly today, Congress MLA Raghuvir Kadian said that the Prime Minister came here on March 11 and praised Manohar Lal Khattar, but the very next day he resigned from the post. During the special session here today, the Congress MLA said that what is seen is that the vote bank of a political party was shaken due to the anti-incumbency factor.

"PM came here on March 11 and praised him (Manohar Lal Khattar). But the very next day this happened (the resignation of ML Khattar as CM). When you came (to power) in 2019, you were in the minority. You are in the minority today as well and you have brought a Confidence Motion. This is not a small incident. What is seen is that the vote bank of a political party was shaken due to the anti-incumbency factor. We have sympathies for Khattar Sahab. He remained honest in this corrupt system. The anti-incumbency is not due to an individual, system breeds instability," he said. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini moved a Confidence Motion for his Government in the state Assembly today. With 41 MLAs and the support of 5 independent MLAs along with HLP MLA Gopal Kanda the BJP had enough numbers to sail through.

Nayab Singh Saini, the Lok Sabha MP from Haryana's Kurukshetra, met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday to formally stake claim to form the government in the state, replacing his predecessor, senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar. He took oath as the Haryana CM at a swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh.

Earlier, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) issued a whip to its MLAs to remain "absent" from the state Assembly at the time of voting today. JJP in its letter to MLAs, said "All members of JJP in the Haryana Legislative Assembly are, therefore, requested to remain absent positively from the house at the time of voting on Confidence motion on March 13."

After the collapse of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance and the subsequent resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former CM Khattar said that the demand of the JJP leaders over the Lok Sabha polls seat allocation may have led to the split of the alliance. (ANI)

