BJP names Tipra Motha chief’s sister as East Tripura LS seat nominee

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 13-03-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 22:29 IST
The BJP on Wednesday announced that Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura, will contest the Lok Sabha election from the East Tripura (ST) constituency.

Kriti Singh Debbarma is also the sister of Pradyot Debbarma, the scion of the royal family and founder of the Tipra Motha, which joined the BJP-led government in the northeastern state earlier this month.

"Another milestone for the successful implementation of the historic TIPRASA accord.

Heartiest Congratulations to Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma on being declared as the joint candidate of Tipra Motha Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Tripura East (ST) parliamentary constituency," the Tipra Motha party said in a social media post.

The Tipra Motha, which was the main opposition party in Tripura, signed a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government on March 2 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Following this, the party joined the BJP-led government in the state. On March 7, two MLAs Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma took oath as ministers. The Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly. The state has two Lok Sabha seats. The BJP earlier nominated Rajya Sabha member and former chief minister Biplab Deb for the other constituency, West Tripura, currently held by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik.

