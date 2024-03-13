Left Menu

Tejasvi Surya to contest LS polls again; thanks PM, party leaders and people

After BJP announced his candidature for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency, Tejasvi Surya, the partys youth wing president, on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior party leaders and his constituency people for reposing faith in him by giving him another opportunity to serve the public.He is contesting for the second time.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 23:37 IST
Tejasvi Surya to contest LS polls again; thanks PM, party leaders and people
  • Country:
  • India

After BJP announced his candidature for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency, Tejasvi Surya, the party's youth wing president, on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior party leaders and his constituency people for reposing faith in him by giving him another opportunity to serve the public.

He is contesting for the second time. In the 2019 polls, he defeated B K Hariprasad of Congress in South Bengaluru constituency.

The BJP on Wednesday announced candidates for 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

Speaking to PTI videos, Surya said, ''I want to express my gratitude to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, our state leadership including B S Yediyurappa, crores of party workers and the people of Bengaluru South for reposing their faith in me and giving me another opportunity to go to the people on a BJP ticket.'' He said the last five years have been a great learning experience for him and he has realised that the responsibilities that people expect from public representatives is not like a nine to five job.

''It involves dedication 24×7. We have seen how the prime minister has inspired all of us to work for the welfare of the people.. the poorest of the poor. Empowering them by taking the policies and activities of the government to every doorsteps,'' he added.

The BJP swept the 2019 general elections, bagging 25 of the total 28 seats in the state, while an independent backed by the party also emerged victorious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024