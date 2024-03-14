Geert Wilders says he doesn't have support of likely coalition partners to become Dutch premier

Anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders said Wednesday he doesn't have the support of his prospective coalition partners to become the next Dutch prime minister.

Wilders took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that "I can only become premier if ALL parties in the coalition support that. That wasn't the case." His comment came after Dutch media reported that a breakthrough in coalition talks announced Tuesday night was that the leaders of all four parties involved in drawn-out coalition negotiations would remain in parliament.

That sets up the likelihood of some sort of technical Cabinet made up of experts.

"I really wanted a right-wing Cabinet. Less asylum and immigration. Dutch people number 1," Wilders said on X. "The love for my country and voter is bigger and more important than my own position." Wilders did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

