Spain's budget rollover won't impact disbursement of EU funds, minister says

Spain's Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said on Thursday that the extension of the 2023 budget into 2024 won't impact disbursement of the EU recovery funds.

The government decided on Wednesday not to send an already delayed budget bill for 2024 to parliament and to focus instead on next year's spending plan, after the Catalonia region called an early election that could throw government support in parliament into disarray.

