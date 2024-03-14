Left Menu

Former IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Sandhu appointed election commissioners

Former IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu were on Thursday appointed as election commissioners.The law ministry issued a notification announcing the appointments.A selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met earlier in the day to recommend their names. The poll panel is headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 20:22 IST
Former IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu were on Thursday appointed as election commissioners.

The law ministry issued a notification announcing the appointments.

A selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met earlier in the day to recommend their names. The vacancies had come up in the Election Commission after the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 and the sudden resignation of Arun Goel on March 8. The poll panel is headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

