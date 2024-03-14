"Muslim organisations have no fear regarding CAA," BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday dismissed the opposition's claim that Muslims have fears regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said the party has talked to many Muslim organisations and they do not have any fear. "The Muslim community in the country has no confusion about CAA. Muslims and Muslim organisations also know about the act. These are the religious minority people from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan whose religion remains in danger. If they have come here, there is a law to give them citizenship. This is not a law to take away citizenship from anyone. We have talked to many Muslim organizations and they have no fear regarding CAA," the BJP leader said.

Hussain said that there is no provision in CAA to take away anyone's citizenship, adding that Union Minister Amit Shah has already assured the people regarding the same. "There is no confusion among the Muslims because the country's Home Minister Amit Shah ji has said in clear words that this is a law to give citizenship; it is not a law to take citizenship. Communist Party leaders are provoking Muslims on this. If you want to take the votes from the people, that's fine, but stop misleading the Muslims," he said.

"The Muslim community knows well that CAA is a law to give citizenship; it is not a law to take away anyone's citizenship. The Government of India has made it clear many times but some people are deliberately creating trouble in the Muslim community for vote politics. They want to create confusion in society, and no matter how much confusion they create, the Muslim community is not going to get confused on this. They are with the country, with the Home Minister," the BJP leader added. The BJP leader said that there is no question of political gain in implementing the CAA.

"The BJP is not doing vote politics on CAA. The Home Minister of the country is right. The opposition had even raised questions about the surgical strike and now regarding the implementation of the CAA, they say that the BJP is doing vote politics on it, which is not right. It is unfortunate that such language is being spoken, there is anger in the Muslim community against the opposition parties in the entire country," he said. After the Union government led by PM Narendra Modi notified the rules for the Citizen (Amendment) Act, 2019, political leaders from various parties, including Jairam Ramesh, Mamata Banerjee and Asaduddin Owaisi, criticised the move. Meanwhile, BJP leaders heaped praise on the Home Ministry's decision.

On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

