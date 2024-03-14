Punjab BJP chief calls Kejriwal's remark on CAA betrayal with Punjab, Punjabis

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday called Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's remark on CAA as a betrayal with Punjab and Punjabis. On Wednesday, Kejriwal reiterated his earlier remarks on the CAA stating that more migration will now take place than what happened after independence. He further claimed that law and order will collapse and subsequently lead to a rise in thefts, robberies, and rapes.

Retorting to Kejriwal's comment Jakhar said, "Betrayal is being done with Punjab and Punjabis. Congress is their (AAP's) ally in Delhi and Chandigarh...Arvind Kejriwal said in Delhi yesterday that refugees who will come from outside will commit theft and loot. Today, Arvind Kejriwal can feel a stench from the poor?" Further slamming the AAP chief for calling their party a representative of the poorer Jakhar said, "They call themselves a representative of the poor...Punjabi refugees have made a great contribution towards Delhi...I am not speaking about just the Sikh community but also about Punjabis who migrated from Pakistan and Afghanistan."

Alleging Kejriwal of insulting Punjabis he said, "Today, we have to bring back the holy Guru Granth Sahib from there and Kejriwal says that they will come and loot here. He has insulted Punjabis in Punjab...This is AAP's betrayal of Punjab and they will be taught a lesson in this election." A day ahead of this, responding to Kejriwal's criticism Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the AAP supremo's outburst stemmed from his party's alleged exposure in corruption cases and said if he is concerned about national security he must talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators.

In an interview with ANI, Amit Shah said, "The Delhi Chief Minister has lost his temper after his party's alleged corruption got exposed." "He (Kejriwal) is unaware that all these people have already taken refuge in our country. They are living in India. Those who arrived in our country by 2014 will get citizenship," Shah said.

"And if he is concerned, why does he not talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators? Why does he not protest against Rohingyas? It is because they are doing vote-bank politics. He will face a very tough time during elections in Delhi which is why he is doing vote-bank politics. Are Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators not taking our jobs? He is just raising his voice against minorities of Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis," the Union Minister said. On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled. (ANI)

