Netanyahu's Likud says Israel not 'banana republic' after US senator's call for new election
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party on Thursday rejected U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's call for new elections in Israel, saying Israel was "not a banana republic" and that Netanyahu's policy had wide public support. "Contrary to Schumer's words, the Israeli public supports a total victory over Hamas, rejects any international dictates to establish a Palestinian terrorist state, and opposes the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza," the Likud statement said.
"Senator Schumer is expected to respect Israel's elected government and not undermine it. This is always true, and even more so in wartime."
