UK PM Rishi Sunak rules out holding an election in early May
Updated: 15-03-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 00:15 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that he will not hold a general election in early May, the same day as local elections.
Asked if he would rule out holding a general election on May 2, Sunak told ITV: "there won't be an election on that day".
