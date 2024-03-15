Trump hush money prosecutors not opposed to 30-day trial delay

Prosecutors in Donald Trump's hush money case said on Thursday they were not opposed to a 30-day delay in the trial, currently set to begin on March 25, due to a recent disclosure of thousands of pages of documents by federal prosecutors.

Trump last week asked Justice Juan Merchan to delay his trial on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover-up hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election until the U.S. Supreme Court finishes reviewing his claim of presidential immunity in a separate case. Without addressing that request, prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan - which had previously looked into the allegations - had disclosed more than 100,000 pages to the parties in the case this month, and could soon produce more.

Trump, the Republican candidate to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election, has pleaded not guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)