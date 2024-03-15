Judge declines Trump motion to dismiss classified-documents case

A federal judge on Friday denied

Donald Trump 's request to dismiss a criminal case that charges him with illegally holding onto classified documents.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida came just hours after a hearing in which his lawyers argued that the central charge in the case is improperly vague. Cannon, who was appointed to her post by Trump, ruled that question "warrants serious consideration" but should not be decided at this point.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to a 40-count indictment that accuses him of illegally taking sensitive government documents with him when he left the White House in 2021. It is one of four criminal cases he faces as he tries to win back the White House in the Nov. 5 U.S. election.

