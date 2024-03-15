Left Menu

"We discussed poll preparations and strategies": BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra on meeting with Odisha CM

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with senior leaders and district observers on poll preparations and strategies. "Patnaik gave certain suggestions to the party observers who presented reports of the ground situation," he said.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with senior leaders and district observers on poll preparations and strategies. After the meeting, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra told ANI that the party discussed poll preparations, strategies and the situation in each constituency.

He said, "We have observers in every district. ...We discussed the organisation, election preparedness, and the party's strategy for elections..." The BJD vice-president further said Patnaik gave certain suggestions to the party observers who presented reports of the ground situation.

Earlier on March 13, the Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has raised the remuneration of Panchayati Raj representatives in the state. As per the announcement, Zilla Parishad presidents will get a monthly allowance of Rs 30,000 instead of Rs 9,380. Their daily allowance (DA) and sitting fee (SF) have also been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 600.

The remuneration of Zilla Parishad Vice-Presidents has been increased from Rs 7,040 to Rs 20,000 and their DA+SF allowance has also been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 600. While the ZP members, who were getting Rs 3,530 per month, will now get Rs 10,000, their daily allowance (DA+SF) has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 600.

The Sarpanches will now get Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 2,350, while the Naib Sarpanches will get Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 490. The daily allowance and sitting fees of Sarpanches, Naib Sarpanches and ward members have been hiked to Rs 480 from the existing Rs 240 per day. Moreover, the daily allowance of the block chairman, vice chairman, Panchayat Samiti members, Sarpanch, Naib Sarpanch and Ward Members has been increased from Rs 240 to Rs 480. Following the hike, Rs 242.56 crore will be spent. The state government will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 162.68 crore for this. (ANI)

