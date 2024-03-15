Left Menu

We invite Nirmala Sitharaman to release full data on Electoral Bonds: Congress' Jairam Ramesh

Congress National Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday launched a veiled attack on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over electoral bonds data. "The Finance Minister says that the link between the ED/CBI/IT raids on firms and their subsequent donations to the BJP are based on assumptions," he said.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 14:58 IST
We invite Nirmala Sitharaman to release full data on Electoral Bonds: Congress' Jairam Ramesh
Congress National Secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday asked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release the full data on donations under the now- scrapped Electoral Bonds scheme, a day after Election Commission posted the entire list of donors who purchased electoral bonds and political parties who had encashed them. Taking to the social media platform X, Ramesh said, "The Finance Minister says that the link between the ED/CBI/IT raids on firms and their subsequent donations to the BJP are based on assumptions."

"If these assumptions are untrue, then we invite her to release the full data of who donated how much to which political party. It will put an end to the discussion once and for all," he added. "It must be remembered that the Finance Minister is in charge of both the State Bank of India, which administers the #ElectoralBondScam, and the Enforcement Directorate, which enforces the Pradhan Mantri Hafta Vasuli Yojana," the Congress leader said in a statement on X.

Earlier today, the Union Finance Minister while participating in a media conclave dismissed as mere assumptions suggestions of links between raids by central agencies and electoral bonds. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of being a core beneficiary of the electoral bonds purchased by the gaming and gambling companies.

Raut accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of being involved in the "biggest scam in the country".Expressing concern over the case, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal asserted that the issue of electoral bonds would not be investigated by any probe agencies. "ED and CBI are sleeping right now. If this thing happens against the Opposition they would have taken action. They have taken an overdose of sleeping pills. You must remember because I don't, that someone (referring to PM Modi) said 'na khaunga na khane dunga'. What happened to that? Someone (PM Modi) said that they would bring black money from the Swiss bank and transfer Rs 15 lakh each to people's accounts, but it seems like they have transferred that money to their accounts. In my opinion, this will not be investigated by any probe agencies. Now the responsibility is on the Court to determine what will they do and what action they will take," Sibal said.

Earlier, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, in the affidavit, told the Supreme Court that the bank has furnished the details to the Election Commission regarding the date of encashment of the electoral bonds, the name of political parties who have received the contributions and the denomination of the said bonds. A total of 22,217 bonds were purchased during the period April 1, 2019 till February 15, 2024, SBI told the Supreme Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024