Poland, France and Germany are united on security, says Tusk

Poland, Germany and France speak with one voice on security issues and there is no division between them, the Polish prime minister said on Friday during a visit to Berlin.

"Today's meeting... clearly shows that some malicious rumours that there are differences between European capitals are very exaggerated," Donald Tusk said after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. "Today we spoke with one voice, above all, about the security of our continent."

