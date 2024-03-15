Poland, France and Germany are united on security, says Tusk
Poland, Germany and France speak with one voice on security issues and there is no division between them, the Polish prime minister said on Friday during a visit to Berlin. "Today's meeting... "Today we spoke with one voice, above all, about the security of our continent."
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-03-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 20:59 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland, Germany and France speak with one voice on security issues and there is no division between them, the Polish prime minister said on Friday during a visit to Berlin.
"Today's meeting... clearly shows that some malicious rumours that there are differences between European capitals are very exaggerated," Donald Tusk said after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. "Today we spoke with one voice, above all, about the security of our continent."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- German
- Poland
- Olaf Scholz
- Emmanuel Macron
- European
- Germany
- Berlin
- Polish
- France
- Donald Tusk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Meta says it will no longer pay for news in Australia, Germany and France
Meta says it will no longer pay for news in Australia, Germany and France
UN expert urges Germany to drop charges against entrepreneur Alena Bekker
Strikes bring public transport to near standstill across Germany
European shares move higher on technology boost ahead of inflation data