Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia will get 'fair response' for Odesa strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Russia would receive a "fair response" from Kyiv's forces for a twin ballistic missile strike on the Black Sea port city of Odesa that killed at least 20 people.

"Our Defense Forces will certainly do everything to ensure that the Russian killers feel our fair response," he said in an evening address posted on the Telegram messaging app.

