Senegal opposition leader seems to walk back on his promise of a national currency

Senegal will seek to implement a reform of the West Africa region's CFA franc currency at a regional level first and if that fails, will consider creating a national currency, opposition leader Ousmane Sonko said on Friday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye a day after they were both released from jail, Sonko's comments seemed aimed to ease concerns after their election campaign launch, which promised to introduce the new currency if Faye wins.

