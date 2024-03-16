North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees air warfare drills, urges realistic preparation for combat, KCNA says
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-03-2024 05:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 05:00 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw air warfare drills on Friday and urged realistic preparation for combat, state media KCNA said on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
