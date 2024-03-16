Two killed in shelling of Russian border city Belgorod -governor
Two people were killed and three injured in a Ukrainian missile strike on the Russian border city of Belgorod, the regional governor said on Saturday, as Russian citizens vote through Sunday in a three-day presidential election.
President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Ukraine of trying to sabotage the polls, which he is certain to win.
