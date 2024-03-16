Left Menu

Bengal Governor Bose assures presence on roads from 6am during poll days

Bengal Governor Bose assures presence on roads from 6am during poll days
CV Ananda Bose Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday expressed his commitment to actively engage in the upcoming general elections, pledging to put an end to violence and corruption in the state.

He declared his intention to be present in the field from the very first day of the election process.

Bose emphasized his dedication to serving the common people, highlighting his plan to hit the streets as early as 6am on polling days, even before others are awake.

Bose conveyed that his two main priorities for the election are ending violence and corruption. The governor assured that he would exert his utmost effort to achieve these goals.

''I will be in the field right from day one of the election. My two priorities will be to see that no violence and corruption takes place during the election. I will be on the road at 6 am before others wake up,'' he told reporters here.

Additionally, he emphasized his accessibility to the public, stating his intention to function as a mobile Raj Bhavan and be available to the people.

Referring to his stance during last year's panchayat elections, Bose reiterated his firm opposition to political violence, declaring that ''political holi with human blood will not be allowed in Bengal anymore.''

