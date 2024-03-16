Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Vows to Crack Down on Corruption Following Arrest of BRS Leader Kavitha

A day after the arrest of BRS leader K Kavitha in a money-laundering case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the BRS entered into partnership with other hardcore corrupt parties and also asserted that no corrupt person will be able to escape.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 13:59 IST
Prime Minister Modi Vows to Crack Down on Corruption Following Arrest of BRS Leader Kavitha
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the arrest of BRS leader K Kavitha in a money-laundering case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the BRS entered into ''partnership with other hardcore corrupt parties'' and also asserted that no corrupt person will be able to escape. Addressing a BJP rally at Nagarkurnool, about 135 km from here, Modi attacked the Congress and the BRS alleging that both together shattered every dream of Telangana's development. ''The BRS went outside the state (Telangana) and entered into a partnership with other hardcore corrupt parties. That truth is also coming out daily,'' he said. ''No corrupt person will be spared. Today, I am promising the people of Telangana that no corrupt person will be able to escape. I need Telangana's support in the fight against corruption,'' he said. He also attacked both the Congress and the BRS for their alleged corruption, charging that the partnership of corruption is very strong in dynastic parties. Both the Congress and the BRS are partners of corruption, he said. The Congress did the 2G scam, while the BRS resorted to corruption in irrigation. Both the Congress and BRS support the land mafia, he alleged. He further said 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty in the country. The same change has to be brought in in Telangana. The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in Hyderabad in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Even before the formal announcement of the poll schedule, people of the country have announced the result that NDA would cross 400 seats this time, Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024