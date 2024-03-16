7-phase LS polls from April 19; results on June 4
The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases starting from April 19 with results declared on June 4. The other phases are scheduled for April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Andhra Pradesh will also take place on specific dates. Odisha assembly elections will be held in four phases. Bypolls for 26 assembly constituencies are also planned. The counting of votes will be conducted on June 4. Kumar was joined by new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu at the press conference.
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.
The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.
Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.
Bypolls will also be held for 26 assembly constituencies, Kumar said at a press conference flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.
The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP CEC meeting over, first list for Lok Sabha polls to be out soon
We will win over 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls as country relying on Modi's guarantee: PM in Jharkhand rally.
Number of candidates contesting Lok Sabha polls jumped four-fold between 1952 and 2019
Number of candidates contesting Lok Sabha polls jumped four-fold between 1952 and 2019
TMC to be defeated in Lok Sabha polls; this will start countdown of its farewell from power in Bengal: PM Modi at Arambagh rally.