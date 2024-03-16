With 'Modi ki Guarantee', BJP will script clean sweep in MP: Party state chief Sharma

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma on Saturday said his party will foray into the general elections in the state with “Modi ki Guarantee”, strive to execute the prime minister’s message of getting 370 more votes from each booth and win all 29 seats in MP.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19, and votes will be counted on June 4 for the world's biggest election exercise in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bid for a third consecutive term.

The polls in MP be held in four phases, between April 19 and May 13, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

“We are going to enter the poll arena with ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ and with the blessing of people script history by winning all 29 parliamentary seats of MP,” Sharma told reporters here after the EC announced the Lok Sabha poll schedule. “On June 4 (counting day) we will demonstrate ‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar; Teesri Baar, Modi Sarkar’,” said the BJP leader, who is also the MP from Khajuraho.

“Our party workers are ready at 64,523 booths in Madhya Pradesh to clean-sweep the LS polls,” he said, asserting that they will ensure maximum voter participation. “Narendra Modi ji has given us a target to garner 370 more votes from each booth. Syama Prasad Mookerjee had agitated for abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and even sacrificed his life. By garnering 370 more votes from each vote, we will pay true tributes to Dr Mookerjee,” he said. Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which is considered the forerunner of the ruling BJP.

