Left Menu

Seven-phase LS polls in Bihar from Apr 19

Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on June 1, the commission said.The by-poll in Agiaon Bhojpur has been necessitated following the disqualification of sitting CPI Marxist-Leninist Liberation MLA Manoj Manzil.The total number of electorate in Bihar is 7,67,77,731, including 3,65,97,674 females.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-03-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 20:11 IST
Seven-phase LS polls in Bihar from Apr 19
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha polls to 40 constituencies in Bihar will be conducted in seven phases, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

Voting will take place in the state on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1, it said. The results will be declared on June 4.

The bye election for Agiaon (Bhojpur) assembly constituency will also be held on June 1.

In the first phase on April 19, the Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to polls include Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, whereas elections will be held in Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka in the second phase on April 26.

In the third phase on May 7, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria will go to polls, and on May 13, elections would be conducted in Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger Lok Sabha seats, the EC said.

While the Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur seats will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20, Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan and Maharajganj will see voting on May 25 (sixth phase). Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on June 1, the commission said.

The by-poll in Agiaon (Bhojpur) has been necessitated following the disqualification of sitting CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation MLA Manoj Manzil.

The total number of electorate in Bihar is 7,67,77,731, including 3,65,97,674 females.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginning

Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginni...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024