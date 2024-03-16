Left Menu

Congress has announced 'Paanch Nyay, Pachees Guarantees', these will dispel "darkness of anyay kaal": Jairam Ramesh

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said a massive rally has been planned on Sunday at Mumbai's Shivaji Park and leaders from the INDIA bloc will take part in it

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ends in Maharashtra on Sunday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has said that the party has given 25 guarantees in five 'nyay' in the last 63 days and these reflect the party's election strategy. He accused the BJP of using the tactics of "polarization".

"The electoral bond scam is also a big scam, this is extortion. ED has become the Extortion Directorate...We want there should be an unbiased investigation into this (electoral bond) by the Supreme Court," the Congress leader said. In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said the 'Paanch Nyay - Pachees Guarantees' will lay the path for a prosperous, just, and harmonious future for the people of India.

"Today, as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra arrives at its concluding destination at Dr. Ambedkar Smarak, Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai after a 6,600 kilometers and two-month long journey from Manipur, @INCIndia has announced its Paanch Nyay - Pachees Guarantees. Collectively, these Paanch Nyays - comprising Yuva Nyay, Nari Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Shramik Nyay, and Hissedari Nyay - will dispel the darkness of this Anyay-kaal and lay the path for a prosperous, just, and harmonious future for the people of India," he said. He had earlier termed the reduction in prices of petrol, and diesel by Rs 2 as "good" and said Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is having some effect on the government.

Party MP Imran Pratapgarhi said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi has had an impact on people and the words 'Nafrat ke bazar mein Mohabbat ki dukaan khol raha hun' given by Rahul Gandhi has changed people's mindset. He said if Congress comes to power, it will take action against those who have misused probe agencies.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said a massive rally has been planned on Sunday at Mumbai's Shivaji Park and leaders from the INDIA bloc will take part in it. The rally will be held a day after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule. Congress has lost some senior leaders including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and former MP Milind Deora. Chavan joined the BJP and Deora Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

