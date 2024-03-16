BJP-NDA fully prepared: PM after EC announces LS polls schedule; Cong says last chance to save democracy, Constitution

With the EC announcing the Lok Sabha election schedule on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the opposition as ''rudderless'' and expressed confidence about retaining power while the Congress said this was ''perhaps the last chance to save democracy and our Constitution from dictatorship''.

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir expressed disappointment that assembly polls in the Union territory are not being held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election. They said a crucial democratic space is being ''denied'' to the people by keeping the polls in ''deep freeze''. The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Simultaneously, assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13 while state polls in Odisha will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. On the long schedule of the poll process, the Trinamool Congress said there is no valid reason for holding elections in seven phases for the 42 seats in West Bengal, asserting that more phases help political parties with deeper pockets. ''We wanted a single or twin phase Lok Sabha election in the state. Our views were that a multiple-phase election helps political parties with deeper pockets, and gives them an advantage over others,'' state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

''The 2021 assembly elections were held in eight phases and it was said that this was being done due to the pandemic. So now, what is the reason for holding elections in seven phases? There is no valid reason,'' she added.

Bhattacharya said her party hoped that the Election Commission would work in an ''impartial'' way.

Soon after the announcement, Modi, in a series of posts on X, highlighted the ''glorious turnaround'' India has seen in the 10 years of his government and said the ruling alliance will go to people based on its track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors.

''The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections,'' he said with the hashtag 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' ('once again Modi government').

He claimed 10 years ago before the BJP came to power at the Centre, the people of India were feeling betrayed and disillusioned ''thanks to INDI Alliance's pathetic governance''.

In a swipe at the opposition, he said it is ''rudderless and issueless''.

''All they can do is abuse us and practise vote-bank politics. Their dynastic approach and attempts to divide society are not being accepted. Equally hurting them is their corruption track record. People don't want such leadership,'' Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the country has witnessed a historic decade of good governance, security, welfare of all sections under the leadership of Modi and appealed to everyone to vote for a leadership which has a track record of doing work and a vision to make India developed.

BJP chief J P Nadda claimed the party will form its government at the Centre with an ''overwhelming majority'' under Modi's leadership and work with determination to fulfil people's aspirations in the next five years. He also called upon people to vote in record numbers and further strengthen the foundation of the world's largest democracy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the people of the country will together fight against hatred, unemployment and price rise.

''The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will open the 'door of Nyay' for India. This would be perhaps the last chance to save democracy and our Constitution from dictatorship.

'''We the people of India' will together fight against hatred, loot, unemployment, price rise and atrocities. 'Haath Badlega Halaat' (the Hand will change the situation),'' Kharge said on X, referring to the Congress' poll symbol.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said these ''milestone'' elections are happening under ''a cloud of scams'' of electoral bonds, jailing, suspension and raiding of opposition parties and politicians and freezing of funds of the primary national opposition party, which is ''unprecedented''.

He alleged that the BJP has reduced the constitutional status of the EC and noted that the Congress gave a dissenting note on the appointment of the election commissioners.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the public to vote against ''dictatorship and hooliganism'' as his party said people have been ''desperately'' waiting for the general elections.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said there is ''something fishy'' in not holding the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lok Sabha polls.

''If there are conducive conditions for the parliamentary election, how is it not alright for the state election? There is something fishy,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

Son and NC leader Omar Abdullah said the EC is unable to conduct simultaneous polls in Jammu and Kashmir even as it has acknowledged that the assembly election is due in the Union Territory.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir would take place soon after the Lok Sabha polls due to security concerns, with both events deemed unfeasible to be held simultaneously.

He said the logistical challenge of providing security to every candidate in the Union territory during nationwide polls made holding both events concurrently impractical.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) alleged a crucial democratic space is being strategically denied to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

''A crucial space in democracy is being strategically denied to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 10 years now. So much so that even the panchayat and municipal elections are not happening here when people are talking about conducting the parliamentary polls,'' PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said.

Chief spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Ravinder Sharma said the EC has disappointed the people of the Union Territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC), led by Sajad Lone, said while one election is being conducted, the EC should have held another one along with it.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut welcomed the declaration of the Lok Sabha poll schedule and said the Maha Vikas Aghadi was ready for it.

''We only want the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polls,'' he said.

On Maharashtra going to polls in five phases, Raut said several new things were happening under the current regime.

National spokesperson of NCP(SP) Clyde Crasto said, ''Five phases in Maharashtra. What is the BJP trying to so? Is this fear or EVM.''

