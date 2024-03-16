Left Menu

"Congress is scattered and leaderless," says BJP's CP Joshi

Following the announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by the Election Commission of India, BJP Rajasthan unit president CP Joshi said that the people of both the state and the nation have already decided to repeat the Modi government, adding that the people are aware that the Congress lacks leadership.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 20:46 IST
Rajasthan BJP state president CP Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following the announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by the Election Commission of India, BJP Rajasthan unit president CP Joshi said that the people of both the state and the nation have already decided to repeat the Modi government, adding that the people are aware that the Congress lacks leadership. "People from the state and the country have already made up their minds for 'Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'," he added further.

Slamming the Congress party, the BJP leader said, "They are scattered and leaderless." Asserting that the BJP will win all the 25 seats in the state of Rajasthan in the upcoming general elections, he said, " People are eager to bloom 25 lotus in Rajasthan..."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal claimed that the Congress will not be able to achieve anything in Rajasthan in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Responding to questions about the Congress not securing MPs in Rajasthan and consequently fielding MLAs, Meghwal commented that it is an internal matter of the Congress party.

Arjun Ram Meghwal attributed the anticipated success to the historic decisions made during PM Modi's tenure. "I will say that in PM Modi's 10-year tenure, historic decisions have been made, and such work has been done that the public will bless Modi Ji in the upcoming Lok Sabha election," Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

Earlier, Rajasthan BJP state president CP Joshi on Sunday said that the public has lost confidence in Congress. Joshi's comments came after several Congress leaders from Rajasthan joined the BJP.

Earlier, CP Joshi had remarked that the public's trust in the Congress has waned, citing the defection of several Congress leaders to the BJP. Notably, the Congress leaders who joined the saffron party include former ministers Rajendra Yadav, Lal Chand Kataria, former Congress MLAs Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal Mirdha, Khiladi Bairwa, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, former state spokesperson of Congress Rajasthan Suresh Chaudhary, Rampal Sharma and Riju Jhunjhunwala amongst others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

