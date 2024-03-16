"Will remain accountable to the people of Rajasthan," says CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday asserted to be accountable to the people of the state and vowed to honour all promises made to them. Addressing a group of youth, the Chief Minister said, "We are going to remain accountable to the people of Rajasthan. We will fulfil all the promises that we have made for them."

Lashing out at the Congress party, the Chief Minister said that the Congress party gives advertisements in newspapers on how they will stop cheating and prevent paper leaks. "Our government has already accomplished the work to stop cheating. We have caught people who are involved in such activities. A total of six papers were conducted during our tenure," said Bhajan Lal Sharma while emphasizing concrete steps taken to combat malpractice.

Ensuring the prevention of paper leaks, the Chief Minister assured that the Special Operations Group (SOG) is actively pursuing those responsible, including within the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). He vowed to prosecute those who shatter the aspirations of the youth. The CM said, "No matter how big the paper-leak mafia is, SOG is going after them. Such people are being searched in RPSC too. We will not spare those who break the dreams of the youth."

"I and our party understand your(youth's) pain and suffering. The concrete action that has been taken against the paper leakers and the major decisions that have been taken for the general public have been taken by the power of your vote and the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre," he concluded. He urged voters to recognize the initiatives undertaken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for the welfare of the people in the state.

Earlier, Rajasthan BJP state president CP Joshi on Sunday said that the Public has lost confidence in Congress. Joshi's comments came after several Congress leaders from Rajasthan joined the BJP. The Congress leaders who joined the saffron party include former ministers Rajendra Yadav, Lal Chand Kataria, former Congress MLAs Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal Mirdha, Khiladi Bairwa, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, former state spokesperson of Congress Rajasthan Suresh Chaudhary, Rampal Sharma and Riju Jhunjhunwala amongst others. (ANI)

