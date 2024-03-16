NDA will win more than 400 seats in LS polls: Bihar Dy CM
- Country:
- India
Bihar BJP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday asserted that the NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would “create history” by winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general elections.
The elections to the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will be held in seven phases on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1, the Election Commission said on Saturday.
Immediately after the announcement, Chaudhary took to X and said: “The NDA, under the leadership of PM Modi, will create history on June 4, the day on which results of the Lok Sabha polls will be declared, by winning more than 400 parliamentary seats.” The NDA will once again form government with an overwhelming majority, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Chaudhary
- Narendra Modi
- Lok Sabha
- Samrat Chaudhary
- PM Modi
ALSO READ
PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in West Bengal, Bihar today
PM to unveil development projects worth over Rs 34,800 crore in Bihar
PM Narendra Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal.
NGT asks NMCG to look into Namami Gange Programme's implementation in Bihar's Samsatipur
Bihar is the land of Goddess Sita, enthusiasm was palpable here when Ram temple was consecrated in Ayodhya: PM Modi.