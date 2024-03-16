"Congress workers in state working for BJP": Alleges Assam MP Abdul Khaleque after resigning from party

Congress MP Abdul Khaleque from Assam's Barpeta, who tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party on Friday, has made big allegations against his former party, claiming that the majority of workers of Congress in the state were working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "In the Assam Congress, even in the leadership, there are many people who are in touch with the Assam CM. Any matter that is discussed within the party, the Chief Minister gets all the information within half an hour. How will this party fight with the BJP?" Khaleque said on Saturday

The former Congress leader also cited issues within the party as a reason for his exit from the party. "I did not submit my resignation because I did not get a ticket. I submitted my resignation because of the issues within the party that were not resolved," he claimed.

Abdul Khalique further accused West Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of working in favour of the BJP in Bengal and held him responsible for breaking the INDIA alliance in the state. "For the breaking of the INDIA alliance in Bengal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is responsible because he is supporting the BJP. He is raising his voice only against the TMC," Khaleque claimed.

Earlier, on Friday, in a letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Khaleque wrote, "Of late, the party in Assam has taken a strange route where people centric issues have taken a back seat. To safeguard democracy the people must have a keen sense of independence, self-respect and oneness. But unfortunately, over a period of time, I feel that the attitude and approach taken by the party's state President and AICC General Secretary in-charge has ruined the prospect of the party in Assam," he stated in the resignation letter. The two-time MLA and one-time MP expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress, stating that the conduct of the party's state President and AICC General Secretary had adversely affected the party's prospects in Assam.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Khaleque won against AGP's Deepak Das from the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. While Khaleque was not given a ticket other two Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi were given a ticket this time from Assam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)