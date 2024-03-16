"Country witnessing unemployment,inflation due to wrong policies of BJP": Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday alleged misuse of electoral bonds and the exploitation of constitutional bodies by the BJP at the Centre and said that farmers were prompted to protests due to mistreatment meted out to them. He also alleged that inflation and unemployment were rising in India due to wrong policies of the BJP-led Centre.

He said that the party was eagerly waiting for the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule. The Election Commission announced on Saturday that Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 19 to June 1, in a seven-phase exercise to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

While Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. He said that the Congress party had already declared ten candidates in Rajasthan. "We will declare the rest in the next CEC meeting," he added further.

Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said that the work that we have done in 5 years is in front of the public. "The kind of governance the Bhajan Lal Sharma government has done in the last three months is infront of the public. People know about the promises Modi is making in ten years and the work the UPA government did for the welfare of people," he added. Lashing out at the Centre, he said that it is out that the electoral bonds got misused. The constitutional bodies have been misused. The way farmers have been treated made them come out in protest.

"Unemployment and inflation are on the rise in the country," he slammed. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday asserted to be accountable to the people of the state and vowed to honour all promises made to them.

Addressing a group of youth, the Chief Minister said, "We are going to remain accountable to the people of Rajasthan. We will fulfil all the promises that we have made for them." Lashing out at the Congress party, the Chief Minister said that the Congress party gives advertisements in newspapers on how they will stop cheating and prevent paper leaks.

"Our government has already accomplished the work to stop cheating. We have caught people who are involved in such activities. A total of six papers were conducted during our tenure," said Bhajan Lal Sharma while emphasizing concrete steps taken to combat malpractice. Ensuring the prevention of paper leaks, the Chief Minister assured that the Special Operations Group (SOG) is actively pursuing those responsible, including within the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). He vowed to prosecute those who shatter the aspirations of the youth.

The CM said, "No matter how big the paper-leak mafia is, SOG is going after them. Such people are being searched in RPSC too. We will not spare those who break the dreams of the youth." "I and our party understand your(youth's) pain and suffering. The concrete action that has been taken against the paper leakers and the major decisions that have been taken for the general public have been taken by the power of your vote and the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre," he concluded.

He urged voters to recognize the initiatives undertaken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for the welfare of the people in the state. Earlier, Rajasthan BJP state president CP Joshi on Sunday said that the Public has lost confidence in Congress. Joshi's comments came after several Congress leaders from Rajasthan joined the BJP.

The Congress leaders who joined the saffron party include former ministers Rajendra Yadav, Lal Chand Kataria, former Congress MLAs Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal Mirdha, Khiladi Bairwa, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, former state spokesperson of Congress Rajasthan Suresh Chaudhary, Rampal Sharma and Riju Jhunjhunwala amongst others. (ANI)

