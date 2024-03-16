Left Menu

BRS MP Pasunoori Dayakar joins Congress

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 22:45 IST
BRS MP Pasunoori Dayakar joins Congress
  • Country:
  • India

BRS MP from Warangal Pasunoori Dayakar on Saturday joined the ruling Congress in Telangana.

He joined Congress in the presence of state Congress Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Forest Minister Konda Surekha and other leaders, a Congress release said.

BRS, led by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has seen some of its MPs switching over to other parties in recent weeks.

Earlier, BRS MPs from Zaheerabad and Nagarkurnool, B B Patil and P Ramulu respectively, joined the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginning

Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginni...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024