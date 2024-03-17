Left Menu

Excise policy: ED issues ninth summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate has issued new summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy. Kejriwal has been asked to appear for questioning on March 21. Despite multiple summons, Kejriwal has refused to appear, calling them illegal. The AAP plans to address this issue in a press conference. Kejriwal was granted bail on two complaints for skipping previous summons. The ED has accused AAP leaders and liquor businessmen of using illegal funds. The excise policy, allegedly manipulated by Kejriwal, led to a CBI probe and an ED investigation under PMLA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 10:16 IST
Excise policy: ED issues ninth summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear for questioning on March 21 in the excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said Sunday.

The 55-year-old national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been asked to depose at the central agency's office in central Delhi.

The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statement can be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The CM has repeatedly refused to appear in response to these summons, calling them illegal.

The AAP is expected to hold a press conference on this issue on Sunday.

A Delhi court on Saturday had granted bail to Kejriwal on two complaints filed by the agency against him for skipping six of the previous eight summons in this case.

The ED had moved the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the summonses issued to him in the case.

The agency arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in this case two days back.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in charge sheets filed by the ED in the excise policy case. The agency has said that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal regarding the preparation of the excise policy for 2021-22.

So far, the ED has arrested AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, party communications in-charge Vijay Nair and some liquor businessmen in this case.

The ED had claimed in its charge sheet that the AAP used ''proceeds of crime'' to the tune of about Rs 45 crore in its Goa assembly polls campaign.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the irregularities in its formulation and implementation. Later, the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024