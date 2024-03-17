Left Menu

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to DJB

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 18 for questioning in a money laundering probe related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board. This is the second case under the anti-money laundering law involving the 55-year-old politician, who is also the national convenor of AAP. Kejriwal has also been called for questioning in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. He has skipped eight summons in this case, deeming them illegal. Kejriwal is set to appear for questioning on March 18 in connection with the DJB case, as official sources confirm the ongoing investigation into the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 10:34 IST
ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to DJB
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 18 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said Sunday.

This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician, also the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party AAP, has been called.

He has been issue notice for questioning in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case too. Kejriwal has skipped eight summons in this case till now, terming them illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024