ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to DJB
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 18 for questioning in a money laundering probe related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board. This is the second case under the anti-money laundering law involving the 55-year-old politician, who is also the national convenor of AAP. Kejriwal has also been called for questioning in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. He has skipped eight summons in this case, deeming them illegal. Kejriwal is set to appear for questioning on March 18 in connection with the DJB case, as official sources confirm the ongoing investigation into the matter.
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 18 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said Sunday.
This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician, also the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party AAP, has been called.
He has been issue notice for questioning in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case too. Kejriwal has skipped eight summons in this case till now, terming them illegal.
