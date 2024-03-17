Blow to BRS in Telangana: Sitting MP, MLA resign from party, join Congress ahead of LS polls
In setback to the former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS, its sitting MP from Chevealla- Ranjith Reddy- and MLA D Nagender Khairatabad on Sunday quit the party and joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Both joined the Congress party in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
In setback to the former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS, its sitting MP from Chevealla- Ranjith Reddy- and MLA D Nagender (Khairatabad) on Sunday quit the party and joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Both joined the Congress party in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. ''I'm writing to inform all my supporters and people that I have submitted the formal letter of resignation to @BRSparty...I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided & the cooperation extended in my service to the people of Chevella constituency. Due to evolving political circumstances, I have made this difficult decision to submit my resignation,'' Ranjith Reddy said in a post. Responding to their entry, Revanth Reddy at a press conference said, ''today we have opened gates (for other party leaders).'' Another MP Pasunoori Dayakar (Warangal) on Saturday joined the ruling Congress. Earlier, BRS MPs from Zahaeerabad and Nagarkurnool BB Patil and P Ramulu joined the BJP.
